Senior Twitter exec who slept on office floor, worked hardcore for Elon Musk now fired by Twitter boss

Twitter has started another round of layoffs, and one of the impacted workers is Esther Crawford, who was heading various projects such as Bue verification subscription and the upcoming payments platform. According to Platformer's Zoe Schiffer and as reported by The Verge, Crawford was among the remaining members of Twitter's product team following Musk's formal takeover in late October 2022. She also got viral after her photo of sleeping at the Twitter office to meet a deadline surfaced online. The viral photo mainly symbolised Musk's "extremely hardcore" work style for Twitter employees. To build Twitter 2.0, the new owner wanted workers to work for "long hours at high intensity."

The report states that Musk is laying off the remaining employees who are willing to adjust to his style-of-work. A separate Reuters report claims that Twitter has laid off 200 employees, contrary to 50 jobs cuts. After the fresh round of layoffs over the weekend, it is speculated that Musk "may be about to install a new regime at the company."

Meanwhile, Crawford has also posted a cryptic tweet, suggesting her abrupt exit from the social media company. The tweet states, "The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer and mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I'm deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise and chaos."

Crawford joined Twitter in December 2020 after the social media company acquired the screen-sharing social app Squad. Crawford was the CEO of Squad before the acquisition. Following the transition, she got involved with Twitter's design, engineering and product departments. After Musk's "extremely hardcore" email to employees in November 2022, Crawford's image of sleeping in the office got viral. In a tweet, she wrote, "When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork."

The report points out that the latest layoff also affects Martijn de Kuijper, the founder of the now-shuttered Revue newsletter platform that Twitter acquired in 2021.

Initially, Twitter laid off half of its workforce, and later some left after Musk's email. The company keeps sacking employees in batches and takes drastic measures to cut costs under Musk's leadership. Before the takeover, Twitter had around 7,500 employees. Currently, the total count could be around 2,000 employees if we go by Musk's own numbers, which he revealed last month.