Sennheiser CX Plus noise-cancelling earbuds with 24-hour battery life launched

Audio brand Sennheiser has launched new noise-cancelling earbuds in the market. Expanding the CX line-up, Sennheiser has unveiled the CX Plus Wireless earbuds with the noise-cancelling feature. The earbuds have been launched with active noise cancellation, customizable touch controls, IPX4 rating, transparent hearing, TrueResponse Transducer and battery life of upto 24 hours. The CX Plus costs a little more than the CX True Wireless announced earlier this year, but it is less expensive than the flagship Momentum True Wireless 2.

The CX Plus has been launched in the United States for $179 (Rs 13,000 approximately). The earbuds cost more than the CX True wireless. However, the former offers active noise cancellation and transparent hearing mode, the features that are missing in the CX True wireless headphones launched earlier this year. The earbuds have been launched in the United States for now. Sennheiser has not revealed whether it plans to launch the earbuds in other markets including India.

So let us take a look at its specifications and other key details.

Sennheiser CX Plus: Specifications



The Sennheiser CX Plus has not undergone a major design overhaul, it looks pretty similar to its predecessor the CX True and the CX 400BT. The earbuds are offered in the classic black colour and the charging case has a somewhat glossy finish. The earbuds have retained the matte finish on the rear panel with Sennheiser loo emblazoned over it.

Some of the promising features that earbuds have. The CX Plus boasts of a transparent hearing mode, which as the name suggests would let users hear the environmental sound. This means if you turn this mode on, you will not be deaf to what is happening around you, the feature would very well let you hear the car honking in the background along with your music. This is quite an antithesis of the Active Noise cancellation that earbuds come with. However, two are opt-in features, if you turn the ANC on, you would not be able to hear anything apart from the music or whatever you are listing. Similarly, the transparent hearing mode when enabled will let you be aware of your surroundings.

The buds support codecs including SBC, AAC, AptX, and AptX Adaptive and come with customizable touch controls. You can also use the earbuds separately for calling and other stuff.

In terms of battery, the audio brand has claimed that the total battery life of the device stands at 24 hours. The earbuds will go on sale from September 29.