Sennheiser HD 400 Pro Studio headphones launched in India, price set at 21,990

Sennheiser has launched new premium headphones in India. The German audio brand has launched the Sennheiser HD Pro studio headphones in India. The Sennheiser HD 400 Pro is exclusively designed for professionals, primarily for people who are into audio production and audio mixing. The headphones feature an open-back design, the company claims that the HD 400 Pro are extremely lightweight and has velour earpads.

"The HD 400 PRO open-back studio headphones provide a natural and accurate listening experience for fine-tuning your signature sound. Its lightweight design and velour earpads provide the comfort you need during long sessions. In addition, open ear cups and angled transducers allow for a wide and transparent soundstage, making the HD 400 PRO a reliable companion for those who put quality and precision above all else," the company said in a statement.

Sennheiser HD 400 Pro: Price and availability

Sennheiser HD 400 Pro has been launched in India at Rs. 21,990. The headphones have been offered in a single black colour. The Sennheiser HD 400 Pro will soon be available on Amazon, official website of Sennheiser for purchase. The company is yet to announce the exact date of availability

Sennheiser HD 400 Pro: Specifications

As mentioned, Sennheiser HD 400 PRO features an angled transducer design that allows for unique stereo imaging, reproducing the spatial sound mix. It is equipped with powerful drivers that produce a well-defined bass. The headphones feature open ear cups that allow for a wide and transparent soundstage. Despite having a huge form factor, the Sennheiser HD 400 PRO is pretty lightweight.

The ear cups feature velour earpads and adjustable headbands that match the shape of your head. The HD 400 PRO comes with a detachable coiled cable, a straight cable is also included in the delivery. The cables are fitted with a 3.5mm jack. Apart from that, a 6.3mm adapter is also included in the box.