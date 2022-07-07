Sennheiser IE 600 launched in India, price starts at Rs 59,990

Sennheiser has launched a new pair of earphones in India. Expanding its premium line-up of earphones, Sennheiser has lifted the veil of the IE 600. The company has targeted the purists with its latest earphones. As per Sennheiser, the earphones are equipped with TrueResponse transducer, 7mm drivers, an enhanced acoustic system which is responsible for providing a bass-driven sound output. Sennheiser has not experimented much with the design of the IE 600. The earphones look pretty similar to the IE 300 that was launched almost a year ago.

Commenting about the new launch, Kapil Gulati, Director- Consumer Segment, Sennheiser, said, "At the audiophile development team, we intend to listen to the feedback of our incredibly passionate customers. The IE 600 delivers a neutral reference tuning in combination with our industry-leading miniature transducer technology. The paradigm-shifting acoustic performance is appropriately clad in highest-performance amorphous zirconium. The IE 600 will be a reference for the most demanding mobile audio enthusiasts."

Sennheiser IE 600: Price and availability

The Sennheiser IE 600 is the company's latest offering in the flagship audio segment. The device is priced at Rs 59,990. The earphones will be available across online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com, https://www.headphonezone.in/, https://www.theaudiostore.in/ and leading retail outlets in India.

Sennheiser IE 600: Specifications

Sennheiser IE 600 has been crafted using airplane-grade materials. The company says that the earphones have beem crafted from ZR01 amorphous zirconium, a metal with "a glass-like atomic structure that gives it triple the hardness and bend resistance of high-performance steel. One of the only other places ZR01 amorphous zirconium is used — besides ultra-high-end products like the IE 600 — is in the aerospace industry, such as in the drilling head of NASA."

The earphones can survive in extreme conditions.The surface of the IE 600 is resistant against corrosion and scratches. The earphones have a really strong built, the company claims that It can be used for many years together.

The IE 600 is equipped with 7mm drivers, which is responsible for the extra-wide frequency range and ultra-low distortion of those earphones. The earphones have a very compact form factor. The company has packed big sound into a small, ergonomic package. The IE 600 comes with two cables in 3.5 mm and 4.4 mm sizes. Two different earbud tips — silicone and memory foam — provided in three sizes are also included with the IE 600. It will establish a comfortable seal in any ear, while flexible, adjustable ear hooks further enhance the long-lasting comfort for extended listening sessions.