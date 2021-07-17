Sennheiser unveils IE 900 premium earphones in India, it costs as much as an iPhone 12 Pro Max

German-audio brand Sennheiser has launches its most expensive earphones ever in India. The company has launched the IE 900 earphones for the purists. With the IE 900, the company has also launched Sennheiser's new innovative X3R technology that delivers purest and natural sound. The earphones come with features including gold-plated MMCX connectors for improved stability. The company has revealed that the IE 900 has been hand-assembled at Sennheiser's headquarters in Germany.

"The earphones meet Sennheiser's criteria for a high-end audio product and match the exceptional performance to ensure a refined experience for audiophiles," Sennheiser India's Director, Consumer Segment, Kapil Gulati, said in a statement." With the introduction of IE 900, we want the listeners to have an intense listening experience, exploring the deepest corners of their music collection," he said.

Sennheiser IE 900 earphones: Price and availability

Sennheiser has launched the IE 900 earphones in India for a whopping Rs 1,29, 900. These are by far the most expensive earphones ever launched by the company in India. The earphones are not available for purchase yet, but you can pre-book the audio device on the Sennheiser webshop.

Sennheiser IE 900 earphones: Specifications

Considering the price of IE 900, it is definitely not for the casual listeners, it has been strictly designed for the purists. The company says that Sennheiser has introduced its new X3R system in the IE 900 that delivers coherent, artefact-free "Sennheiser Sound" that is found in large headphones. The company has bundled silicone ear adapters and three elastic foam ear adapter sets in three different sizes.

"Our goal was to achieve a transparent sound with no distracting peaks or troughs. One thing this requires is a clear separation of lows and mids. To ensure accuracy across this critical frequency band, we've employed what is known as an acoustic back volume. It's a small chamber within a chamber we have tuned to manage the slope and amplitude of the base lift," Sennheiser said in a statement.

The earphones are equipped with a 7 mm True Response transducer. The earphones come with a single driver system. As per the company, the singer driver infused in the earphones can remove obstacles that are introduced by multi-driver arrays.