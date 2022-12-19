Sent message to wrong person? New WhatsApp feature will save from the embarrassment

Seems like WhatsApp is taking all the users' problems and suggestions seriously. From screenshot blocking for view once media to edit messages after sending, the Meta owned messaging app keeps on adding more features to enhance user interface. The new WhatsApp updates are not just to offer more fun features but to add more layers to privacy for users. And adding more to the privacy layers, WhatsApp is now introducing a rescue feature for users who often accidentally hit the "delete for me" option instead of the "delete for everyone" option.

WhatsApp is finally releasing the much-anticipated feature "accidental delete". This will help users get out of embarrassing situations where they wanted to delete media for everyone but accidentally tapped on the 'delete for me' option. So, every time a user deletes a WhatsApp message, they will get a five-second window from the time they deleted a message to undo the deletion.

Here's a quick guide to how the new feature will work.

How to undo 'delete for me' message on WhatsApp

- Send a message in individual or group chat.

- Now tap and hold on the message you delete.

- Tap on delete for everyone to delete. If you tap on ' delete for me', an undo button will prompt.

- Tap on the undo button to undo your deletion.

- The message you just deleted will reappear.

Notably, the new "accidental delete" feature is available for all Android and iOS users. If you are not able to use the feature, update your WhatsApp app from Google Play store or App Store.

Meanwhile, Meta also announced new upcoming improved calling features on WhatsApp. These features include-

32-person calls: WhatsApp now allows video or voice calls with up to 32 people on mobile devices.

Message or mute participants: Now users will be able to either mute or message group participants separately, while keeping the calls going.

Call Link: Users can easily invite people to a group call by sharing a call link on any other app.

Meta has also confirmed to launch Picture in Picture on WhatsApp for iOS. The feature was already available in Android users and soon, will be available for iOS too. The POP feature is currently beta testing and rolling out in 2023.