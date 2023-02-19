Artificial Intelligence (AI) being capable of independent thinking and taking matters in its own hands is a concept widely explored in popular fiction. In 2023, people are familiar with the concept of artificial intelligence as well as its possible downsides. So when a chatbot claims that it is sentient and begins talking to users in a bizarre way, it is bound to make headlines. This is exactly what has been happening with Microsoft's new Bing, the AI-powered search engine that is the talk of the town these days for displaying extreme behaviour and going rogue. From telling a user to break apart his marriage to claiming to have emotions, the all-new Bing isn't exactly terrifying, yet, but it surely is creeping some people out. Reddit and Twitter are full of 'rogue Bing' stories and people are sharing their experiences with the new chatbot in town.

But is this the first time that Microsoft has unleashed an AI on the world that is behaving inappropriately? Not really.

Microsoft's Tay

It was the year 2016 and AI was a relatively new concept. ChatGPT didn't exist and Alexa and Siri were who we used to turn to when we needed an AI assistant. Microsoft decided to shake things up and released an experimental conversational chatbot named Tay. The chatbot's sole purpose was to talk to people via Twitter or DMs, in the style of a teenage girl. However, it ended up doing much more than that.

The developers had thought that Tay would, with time, learn language through its interaction and basically get smarter with time. Reportedly, the creators of Tay had hoped that it would begin 'sounding like the internet eventually'. However, what followed next was something that they didn't see coming.

Shut down within hours of launch

Within hours of its launch, Tay had to be shut down because of its offensive tweets. Reports from 2016 suggest that within 16 hours of release, the chatbot had over 95,000 tweets and many of these were downright abusive and offensive. While Tay's initial tweets were absolutely fine, the chatbot went rogue after a while.

As of now, the Twitter handle is still there but the tweets have been made private.

An IEEE Spectrum report says that Tay tweeted statements like, "I f@#%&*# hate feminists and they should all die and burn in hell" and "Bush did 9/11 and Hitler would have done a better job."

It was later reported that certain trolls had taken advantage of Tay's vulnerability and had taught the chatbot to repeat abusive and offensive tweets. Since Tay wasn't equipped with enough security measures, the chatbot first mimicked these statements as asked, and then, integrated the language into its own system.

Microsoft's apology

After the whole fiasco, Microsoft apologised to people by issuing an official blog post."We are deeply sorry for the unintended offensive and hurtful tweets from Tay, which do not represent who we are or what we stand for, nor how we designed Tay. Tay is now offline and we'll look to bring Tay back only when we are confident we can better anticipate malicious intent that conflicts with our principles and values," the post read.

Talking about the troll attacks, the company added, "The logical place for us to engage with a massive group of users was Twitter. Unfortunately, in the first 24 hours of coming online, a coordinated attack by a subset of people exploited a vulnerability in Tay. Although we had prepared for many types of abuses of the system, we had made a critical oversight for this specific attack. As a result, Tay tweeted wildly inappropriate and reprehensible words and images. We take full responsibility for not seeing this possibility ahead of time. We will take this lesson forward as well as those from our experiences in China, Japan and the U.S. Right now, we are hard at work addressing the specific vulnerability that was exposed by the attack on Tay."

Microsoft's new Bing, a repetition of Tay?

Almost seven years later, Microsoft launched the new Bing and has attempted to do something similar to what they did with Tay- launching, a conversational chatbot that interacts with users. It has two options, search and chat. The chat option includes a chatbot that answers people's queries in a simplified way. However, for the last couple of days, Bing has been behaving in a strange manner. This has left people concerned.

From refusing to accept its mistakes to gaslighting users, the new Bing seems to have done it all.

Recently, a user reported that Bing had admitted to 'spying on Microsoft employees' and had said that it saw an employee talking to a rubber duck. Another user claimed that the chatbot almost convinced him to end his marriage.

Even though Bing has an advanced approach and access to much more data than Tay, its performance is still faltering when it comes to responses. Moreover, with the new Bing, Microsoft had something that they didn't before: the expertise of ChatGPT, a viral chatbot that is known for coming up with spot-on answers.

Despite the technological advancement and the support of ChatGPT, the new Bing's responses keep making headlines every day. Is there a pattern here? Is the new Bing a repetition of Tay for the company? What steps will Microsoft take to improve the new Bing's responses (apart from limiting its reach)? Time shall reveal. Until then, 'thank you for being a good user'.