Seven hackers aged 16 to 21 arrested in connection with cyber crime gang Lapsus$

Members of the Lapsus$ hacking group seem to have been identified as the City of London Police made some arrests around the recent ransomware attacks by the infamous cyber gang. The police have arrested a total of seven individuals suspected to be involved with the group's cyber attacks.

The individuals, between the ages of 16 and 21 years, are now the prime suspects in the Lapsus$ hacks that have plagued some of the biggest technology conglomerates around the globe. The hacking group had recently targeted major firms like Microsoft, Samsung, Nvidia, Ubisoft, Okta, and others to steal critical information and demand ransom in exchange for keeping the information private.

As reported by the BBC, the City of London Police has confirmed that "seven people between the ages of 16 and 21 have been arrested in connection with an investigation into a hacking group." For now, all of the suspects have been released under investigation, as the inquiries into the matter continue.

The arrests come just a couple of days after the prime suspect in the case was identified to be a 16-year-old boy living near Oxford, England. Cybersecurity researchers decoding Lapsus$' past activities had shared that the boy was supposedly the mastermind of the hacking group and had online aliases "White" and "breachbase."

The researchers were able to track the suspect's account and its post history, as well as some older posts that provided "contact information for the guy." One of the researchers involved with the investigation told BBC that "White" failed to cover his tracks online, leading the investigators to him as the prime suspect.

While the investigators already had the boy under the radar, the suspected Lapsus$ mastermind was also doxxed or outed online by rival hackers. As the BBC report points out, rival hackers revealed the boy's "name, address, and social media pictures" on a hacker website, after he had an apparent falling out with business partners.

The revelation came with a short bio of White's hacking activities. As per the same, the boy was able to accumulate a net worth of over 300BTC, about Rs 101 crore at present, after a few years of his hacking activities. The post further mentioned his association with the known hacker group Lapsus$, known for "extorting & 'hacking' several organisations."

In an interaction with BBC, the boy's father said that he did not know about any such thing until recently and that he "always thought he [White] was playing games" on the computer. He admitted that the boy "is very good on computers and spends a lot of time on the computer" but stated that he "never talked about any hacking."