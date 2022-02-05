Several Reliance Jio users in Mumbai unable to make calls, internet services disrupted

Several Reliance Jio users in Mumbai have reported not being able to make or receive calls. Internet services have also been disrupted, as per users on Twitter. Users have reported that they are getting "Not registered on network" messages whenever they are trying to make calls.

"Jio Mobile Network is down for everyone in Mumbai today. It seems @JioCare. Any other cities too?" A Twitter user Nagpal Manoj posted on the micro-blogging platform. A user commented on the post saying that he has been facing the issue for the last three days. Some of the users have also said that they are facing the same issue with the Airtel network in Mumbai.

Reliance Jio has not made any statements about the same. We are yet to know the issue has plagued several users in Mumbai or if the entire subscriber base is affected by the same.

(This is a developing story)