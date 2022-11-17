Shared Netflix password with friends? Users can now remove anyone using their account for free

Netflix is adding a new Managing Access and Devices option on the platform that essentially lets users view their account login status and kick out unwanted guests. The feature could be really helpful for users who used Netflix at a hotel but forgot to log out following checkout. The feature could be helpful if your old friends or ex are still using your Netflix account. Although the Managing Access and Devices option is aimed at security purposes, the feature also forces freeloaders to get their own subscriptions.

The Managing Access and Devices feature seems to be rolling out from the server side, but users can update their app if it isn't available. It is available in India, and to check its availability, tap on your profile icon > Accounts > Managing Access and Devices. Here, with a sign toggle, users can sign out others from their Netflix account in case the password is shared. The same feature is also available on Netflix's web client.

The company shared the development in a blog post, which reads, "With the busy holiday season just around the corner, many of our members will be on the move and watching Netflix wherever they are travelling to see family and friends. Logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend's house is easy and intuitive, but occasionally people forget to log out. Today, we're launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account Settings that allows you to easily view recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click."

Meanwhile, Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023. It recently launched an add extra member option for users living in select countries. The feature requires people outside your home to pay to use your Netflix account, which isn't the case in India yet. The video streaming platform has now announced a similar add a home feature in some more regions.