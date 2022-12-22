Sharing Netflix or Amazon Prime passwords could drag you into court

It seems that people will now need to be careful about sharing passwords of video streaming platforms (like Netflix or Amazon Prime) because it could drag people into a court case. But, those who are living in the UK don't need to worry because this won't happen in other countries. The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) of the country has said the password-sharing practice broke copyright law.

Netflix's terms and conditions say that people can't share passwords with friends or people outside the home, but it has become a common practice to share accounts with several users. Following this, IPO says it is illegal to share passwords because it breaks copyright laws. The video streaming platform reportedly has rights to drag people to court.

"Piracy is a major issue for the entertainment and creative industries. Pasting internet images into your social media without permission, or accessing films, TV series or live sports events through Kodi boxes, hacked Fire Sticks or apps without paying a subscription is an infringement of copyright and you may be committing a crime," IPO said. "Where these provisions are provided in civil law, it would be up to the service provider to take action through the courts if required," it added.

As of now, Netflix hasn't taken any legal action against any user, so people don't need to panic. Netflix has previously asserted it wants to "make it easy" for people if they feel like sharing accounts with friends. So, the company has launched features like transferring profiles into a new account, and letting people create "sub-accounts" for a third person by paying extra.

Netflix to end password sharing in 2023

A report from The Wall Street Journal claims that Netflix has plans to end password sharing soon. The company will reportedly start asking people to pay for sharing accounts in early 2023. This would first happen in the US market, as per the cited source. The same is expected to be expanded in more countries in the coming months.

Netflix has been testing an add-on payment feature to force people to pay to share an account with friends. The test has been conducted in some Latin American countries with a charge of around $3 or more, depending on the region. But, how does this work? People who have an account in Netflix are required to provide a verification code to a third person. If the primary owner has not paid the extra amount, then Netflix won't let a third person access the service.

Netflix launched new ad-supported plan

Netflix just recently announced a new ad-supported plan in the US market and it is priced at $6.99 (around Rs 578). All the new measures (such as ad-supported plan and add-on payment feature) suggest that the company is pretty serious about the password sharing business that people are doing to save their money, which has led to losses for Netflix. It launched an ad-supported plan to not offer a much cheaper plan to users and generate some revenue.