Shiba Inu was going to the moon before Elon Musk's tweet brought it back to the Earth

Shiba Inu prices have skyrocketed in the last few days to take this meme coin to a new high. The Shiba Inu coin is a spin-off of the already existing Dogecoin. It went on a high to become the 11th largest cryptocurrency in the world by market value before a revelation by Tesla chief Elon Musk brought it back to the 13th spot. Musk revealed through a tweet that he doesn't own any SHIB tokens.

The cryptocurrency was probably on its way to the moon and rose 50 per cent on October 24 to become the 11th biggest cryptocurrency in the market. However, one of the Shiba Inu Twitter accounts made the mistake of asking Musk how many SHIB tokens are in his kitty. None. That was the answer. Also, enough to bring Shiba Inu back to the Earth.

Shiba Inu has become very popular among crypto investors lately, who have even started a petition to list crypto on Robinhood. The petition signed on Change.org has already garnered almost 300,000 signatures. The token has gained more than 40 million percent in the past year. Shiab Inu was founded in 2020 by an anonymous person going by the name Ryoshi, and the coin's website refers to it as "a decentralized meme token that evolved into a vibrant ecosystem."

It is clearly inspired by Dogecoin, another cryptocurrency which has the face of Shiba Inu Dog on it. Dogecoin has since become a popular token that's used for payments by some sports teams, AMC theaters and others. Dogecoin's market value currently sits at $34 billion, while Shiba Inu's is around $21 billion. Both can be quite volatile.

Shiba Inu is the self-proclaimed 'Dogecoin Killer'. It aims to be the Ethereum-based replacement for Doge tokens. In fact, there seems to be a Shibaverse out there right now. Baby Doge is another crytocurrency inspired by the same meme culture. There are a few other non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, within the SHIB ecosystem.

At least Elon Musk seems to favour Dogecoin over Shiba Inu. He has already revealed SpaceX's plans to build rockets using Doge and has been consistently pumping Dogecoin by tweeting about it.



