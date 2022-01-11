Signal CEO Moxie resigns, WhatsApp co-founder Acton takes over in the interim

Signal, the encrypted messaging platform's CEO, Moxie Marlinspike, has stepped down after almost a decade of working on the platform. Moxie announced the move in a blog post and also confirmed that WhatsApp's co-founder Brian Acton is now the interim CEO of Signal.

Marlinspike said, "It's a new year, and I've decided it's a good time to replace myself as the CEO of Signal", adding that it's an integral part of "expanding on Signal's success". However, he will continue to be on Signal's board to help guide the new CEO.

Signal grew to popularity after numerous influential personalities switched from WhatsApp to a more secure platform, like Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, and the NSA whistleblower and privacy advocate Edward Snowden.

To take the app forward, Marlinspike claims that he wants to bring in "someone with fresh energy and commitment to make the most of that."

Signal is among the secure messaging platforms on the market and has seen a major increase in usage as privacy has become more important to users. Last year, Signal saw a surge of new users following Meta's updated privacy policy that users were not too fond of on WhatsApp. Since then, the company has added plenty of features to its messaging platform around maintaining the privacy of its users.

Acton founded Signal's rival messaging app WhatsApp in 2009. WhatsApp was bought by Meta Platforms, then Facebook, in 2014. He left WhatsApp in 2017 due to differences around the use of customer data and targeted advertising, according to Signal's website.

Brian Acton, who is currently on the Signal Foundation Board, volunteered to be CEO while the company searches for a permanent replacement, according to Marlinspike's post.

"I will continue to remain on the Signal board, committed to helping manifest Signal's mission from that role, and I will be transitioning out as CEO over the next month in order to focus on the candidate search. Brian Acton, who is also on the Signal Foundation board, has volunteered to serve as interim CEO during the search period. I have every confidence in his commitment to the mission and ability to facilitate the team for this time," said Moxie Marlinspike in a post on the company's blog.

Signal has managed to stand out from competitors like WhatsApp by not supporting advertising within the app and keeping the app free to use for everyone.

Signal also announced last April that it would test cryptocurrency payments in collaboration with MobileCoin to bring fast peer-to-peer payments to mobile without a bank's involvement. However, there has not been an update so far on crypto payments.

In 2018, Brian Acton also voiced his opposition to Facebook by tweeting out: "It is time. #deletefacebook," amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Like Marlinspike, Acton has also invested over $100 million (approx. Rs. 740 cr.).