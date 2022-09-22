Skill India partners with Samsung to train Indian youth in AI, IoT, BigData, Coding

To empower the youth with industry-relevant skills in emerging technology domains to enhance their employability, the Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung India. It will be a part of the government’s 'Skill India' initiative. The programme, Samsung Innovation Campus, aims to upskill over 3,000 unemployed youth from 18-25 years of age in future technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Big Data and Coding & Programming.

Youth enrolled in the program will undergo classroom and online training and complete their hands-on capstone project work in their selected technology areas from among Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data, and Coding & Programming. They will also be imparted soft skills training to enhance their employability and provided job placements in relevant organizations. The participants will be mobilized through ESSCI’s training and education partners across India.

Those opting for the AI course will undergo 270 hours of theory training and complete 80 hours of project work while those doing the IoT or the Big Data course will undergo 160 hours of training and complete 80 hours of project work. Participants opting for the Coding & Programming course will do 80 hours of training and be part of a 4-day Hackathon.

This program will be executed by ESSCI, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) approved entity, through its nationwide network of approved training and education partners. The ministry hopes the program to be headquartered in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to ensure skilling opportunities for the hundreds of thousands of students from these places.

“Skilling should not be just about equipping the youth with employable skills but should act as gateways to employability and employment -- as their Passports to Prosperity. The more employment-oriented skilling is, the more aspirational it will be for the students and young Indians,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state, Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The government has been emphasising on skilling over the last few years to harness the opportunities in an increasingly digitised world and to make India a talent pool. “There is no deficit of talent in the country but an increased demand for talented and skilled Indians across the globe,” said the minister.

The MoU was exchanged by Ken Kang, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, and Abhilasha Gaur, COO, ESSCI.

