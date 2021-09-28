Smartphone sensors may tell if someone is high on marijuana

Smartphone sensors can be used for checking marijuana consumption, a new study in the US claims. The study reports a 90 per cent rate of accuracy for such a test on marijuana intake performed through smartphone sensors.

The new study has been performed by a team of scientists from the Rutgers Institute for Health in the US. Now published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence, it maps the feasibility of using phone sensors to detect subjective intoxication from cannabis consumption. The study finds that the feasibility is strong and that sensors in a smartphone can indeed be used to map such intoxication.

Among the whole lot of sensors that phones have, travel patterns from GPS data and movement data from accelerometers were found to be the most important phone sensors for the detection of self-reported cannabis intoxication. Other than this, the researchers tracked the time of day and day of the week to detect the intoxication in the daily life of a cannabis consumer.

The responses for the study were recorded from young adults aged between 18 and 25, who used marijuana at least twice per week. The researchers mapped their responses for a total of 30 days. The participants had to self-report the cannabis use at the time of data collection. The data pointers included start/stop time and subjective cannabis intoxication rating from 0 to 10, with 10 being very high, at least 3 times a day.

Alongside the data reported by participants, the researchers continuously noticed the data gathered from the phone sensors of the participants. The idea was to identify the routine and activities associated with cannabis use, and how these could be mapped using smartphone sensors.

Accelerometers, for instance, could be used to detect any change in walking patterns of the participants at times when they reported feeling high. The researchers found that keeping a track of the time and day had 60 per cent accuracy in detecting cannabis intoxication in users, based on routine. The combination of time and data collected from smartphone sensors had 90 per cent accuracy in detecting such an intoxication.

As a press note by Rutgers University mentions, cannabis intoxication can lead to slow response time thus affecting performance at work, school or while performing activities like driving. An easy method to detect its intoxication can thus go a long way in helping its consumers prevent overconsumption, as existing detection methods like blood, urine or saliva tests, have many limitations.