Smartphones launched in August 2021: Pixel 5a, Realme GT, Motorola Edge 20, Redmi 10, and more

An eventful August, especially for smartphone enthusiasts, the month was lined with the latest smartphones launches by most major players. The month was quite busy with several big brands like Google, Realme, Redmi, Tecno, Motorola, and others launching their smartphone offerings across different budget segments.

So, in case of the smartphones here is a quick recap of the smartphones that were launched in August 2021:

Pixel 5a

Google's latest smartphone, the Pixel 5a was announced on August 17. It features a 6.34-inch FHD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 765G. The 5G enabled smartphone features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel camera and a 12-megapixel shooter. It is equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera. The Pixel 5a sports a large 4680 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C 3.1 port.

Realme GT

The Realme GT is a flagship offering by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. It features a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and is powered by Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. Realme GT is available in two variants; 8 GB RAM with 128 GB onboard storage and 12 GB RAM with 256 internal storage. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. The front camera is 16 megapixels. It has stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.2, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and USB Type-C 2.0. The Realme GT sports a large 4500 mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 20

The Motorola Edge 20 was released on August 16. It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and runs on Android 11. It has two variants; 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM with 256 GB onboard storage. The Motorola Edge 20 features a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has Bluetooth 5.2, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and USB Type-C 2.0. The Motorola Edge 20 has a 4000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Redmi 10

The Redmi 10 was released on August 20, it sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It has support for dual SIM and runs on Xiaomi's MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and features a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. Redmi 10 is available in three variants; 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It is equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera. It has Bluetooth 5.1, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and USB Type-C 2.0. The Redmi 10 is equipped with a large 5000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging.

Realme GT Master Edition

The Realme GT Master Edition is a more powerful performance-oriented version of Realme GT. The Master Edition has a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC and runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It has two variants; 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage. The Realme GT Master Edition sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a 32-megapixel front selfie camera. It has Bluetooth 5.2, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and USB Type-C 2.0. It features a 4300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Tecno Pova 2

The Tecno Pova 2 features a large 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a peak brightness of 480 nits. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It is available in two variants; 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel camera along with an 8-megapixel front selfie camera. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C 2.0. The Tecno Pova 2 sports a massive 7000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme 8s

The Realme 8s is an upcoming budget smartphone offering that is expected to be launched in September. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with an octa-core processor. It will have 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The Realme 8s will feature a large 5000 mAh battery along with support for fast charging. It will have a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel front selfie camera. It will run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It will have a fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, and 5G compatibility.