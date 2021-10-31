Smartphones set to launch in November: Redmi Note 11, Poco M4 Pro, JioPhone Next, OnePlus 9RT, and more phones

With Diwali just around the corner, the festival season is finally here. Smartphone manufacturers are gearing up for their new launches. As the month of October ends, here we take a look at some of the smartphones set to launch in November.

Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note 11 will be launched in November 2021. It comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor. The Redmi Note 11 is available in three variants; 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro lens. It has a large 5160 mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging.

Poco M4 Pro

The Poco M4 has a 6.52 inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2400p resolution. It is expected to be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The 5G enabled smartphone supports dual SIM and has a large 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. It runs on Android version 11.

JioPhone Next

JioPhone Next is an ultra-affordable smartphone. It is priced at Rs. 6,499. It features a 5.5-inches HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and anti-fingerprint coating. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 Soc with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone has a 13 megapixels rear camera and 8 megapixels front selfie camera. It is 4G enabled and is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with support for 5W charging. It supports dual SIM with SIM 1 locked with Jio. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi n, a 3.5mm headphone jack, with several sensors.

OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT was announced on October 19 and is expected to be launched in November. It will have a 6.62 inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. It is powered by Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G. It will be available in three variants; 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB internal memory, and 12GB RAM with 256GB onboard storage. It will have a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, 16-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is expected to be 16 megapixels. It will have a large 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

iQOO 8 pro

The iQOO 8 pro was announced in August, it is expected to be launched in November. It features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. It will be powered by Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888+ 5G. It will have three variants; 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, and 12GB RAM with 512GB internal memory. In the optics department, it will have a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide camera, 16-megapixel telephoto lens, and 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens. There is a 16-megapixel front selfie camera. The iQOO 8 pro has a 4500 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging.