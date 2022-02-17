Smartwatch vs Smartband: Devices like Redmi Smart Band Pro blur the differences

Smartwatches or smart bands? A question that has always plagued first-time buyers. It is important to understand the key differences between the two on wearables before you finally decide to settle on one. To put it in simple words, smart bands are bands with sensors that share your fitness data with your smartphone. Smartwatches are primarily an extension of the smart bands with a bigger screen that even lets you reject calls and other pluses over smart bands./ But the smartwatches are usually pricier than the smart bands.

The fitness band market is dominated by brands like Xiaomi, Honor and even Fitbit. Xiaomi's Mi Band 6 is a best seller. Honor bands are also credited for their accuracy. The Fitbit smart bands offer tons of features and are highly accurate but are costlier than the other two brands in the market. However, with the latest introduction of devices like the Redmi Smart Band Pro, Honor Band 6, or Huawei Band 3, the differences between the smartwatches and smart bands have been blurred. The smartwatches are known to offer bigger screens and more features than the smartbands, but the Redmi Smart Band Pro, Honor Band 6 and Huawei Band 6 have been introduced to the market as fitness bands but have all the attributes of a smartwatch.

So, if you want a device with a huge display but with an increased focus on fitness, you should consider either Redmi Smart Band Pro, Honor Band 6, or the Huawei Band 6. The three devices come with affordable price tags and host of features that you might want in your fitness band. So let us have a look at the specifications and price of the devices

Redmi Smart Band Pro

Redmi Smart Band Pro features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a resolution 368 x 194 pixels and up to 450nit brightness. The Redmi Smart Band is 10.15mm thick and 24.45mm wide. It weighs only 15 gms. The AMOLED display is protected by 2.5D tempered glass on top, while the frame is built with reinforced glass fiber. The smart band supports Android 6.0 and later or iOS 10.0 and later. The Redmi smart band houses a 200mAh lithium-ion polymer battery. It comes with more than 110 workout modes, blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, heart rate monitoring, always-on display, women's menstrual health tracking, stress level monitoring as well as sleep quality tracking.The smart band is priced at Rs 3499 in India.

Honor Band 6

Honor Band features a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. The display is one of the highlights in Band 6 because a large screen means more display area than traditional fitness trackers. The Honor Band 6 comes with all-day heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and sleep tracking features. In terms of battery, the company has claimed that you can charge the device for 10 minutes and use the watch for 3 days. When you charge it fully, the watch will provide a battery life of up to 14 days on typical usage and 10 days on heavy usage. The fitness band is priced at Rs 3999 in India.

Huawei Band 6

Huawei Band 6 comes with a 1.47 Fullview display. The company claims that the size of displaying area is 1.48 times2 larger, and it has a low-bezel 64 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with a high resolution of 194 x 368 pixels with 282 PPI. The band comes with 96 workout modes, all-day Spo2 monitoring, TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, TruSeen 4.0 24x7 heart rate monitoring, menstrual tracking, and TruRelax stress monitoring technology. The device is priced at Rs 3999 in India.