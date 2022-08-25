SMS scam on the rise, hackers impersonating telecom dept to steal your personal data

Hackers find some or other ways to trick users and steal their personal details. In some instances, also money. Recently, scammers tricked a retired teacher in Andhra Pradesh and hacked into her bank account, and stole 21 lakh. A similar instance is being reported by several users in India. Hackers are now impersonating the telecom department to steal your personal data and also money.

Several users have taken to Twitter to talk about a similar message they have received from an unknown address. Meanwhile, the government is sending a message alerting users about malware that could have affected their device. As per a Twitter user going by the name Roshan Kumar, he received a message stating, "Dear Customer, your device is probably infected with botnet malware. As per Govt of India's Cyber Swachhta Project, please visit http://cyberswachhtakendra.gov.in for remediation." Now, in this case, the message is a genuine one.

Speaking to India Today Tech malware analyst Sunny Nehra said that the Indian govt is sending such messages to select users that could have been affected by the said malware. In the message, the govt is asking users to visit http://cyberswachhtakendra.gov.in which detects botnet infections in their devices. However, one must ensure to check the details of the sender of the message. There are also some instances wherein hackers impersonate DoT and send messages with a malicious link to steal personal details. If you have also received a similar message from an unknown source and not the government, just ignore it. In fact, we suggest, you should just delete it right away.

This is just another way that scammers are using to hack into your device and steal all your personal details. Notably, if the telecom department needs to alert users about certain things, it will announce them officially and not send such random/personal messages. Moreover, no one sends messages related to malware like that.

So, if you have received a similar message from an unknown source, do not just click on the link. Verify the sender first. If the message has come from an unknown source, it could be possible that clicking on the link will install malware into your device and allow scammers to hack into your account and access your personal details.

So, if you have also received a similar message, here are a few things you must keep in mind:

-Check the name of the sender of the message. If DoT sends such a message, the sender's name will include keywords like DoT.

-Never click on links that do not look authentic.

-Moreover, do not click on links sent by an unknown sender.

-Never forward such messages to anyone else.

-If you receive a similar message, just delete it right away.

-Before clicking on any such links, read the URL well. Do not get fooled by gov.in domain. Not all gov.in domain belongs to the government of India. So, beware.