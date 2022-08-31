Snap plans to lay off roughly 1,300 employees, its chief business officer leaves company

Snapchat parent Snap is reportedly planning to lay off roughly 20 per cent of its workforce (that is approx 1, 300). The Verge learnt through Snap employees that the company with over 6,400 workers would begin the process on Wednesday, August 31, and some departments would be hit harder than others. The report highlights that the Snap Minis team, which has been working on games within the app, will be impacted severely. The social mapping app, Zenly, which Snap bought in 2017, will also lay off employees.

Another team that will reportedly see layoffs include Snap's hardware division, responsible for AR Spectacles glasses and the Pixy drone camera. Although the department has done a decent job in producing notable hardware, it could not find success in terms of revenues. The development comes around a time when Snap's own chief business officer, Jeremi Gorman, is leaving for Netflix.

The scale of layoffs seems significant (and it is significant), though it is not a surprise as the company had hinted at something similar earlier this month. A source close to the development said that Snap is already in the early stages of planning layoffs. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel also told employees that the company would pull back on hiring and "find additional cost savings".

Snap has not confirmed the development, but it is not the only big tech company to lay off workers to cut costs amid a slowing economy. The Snapchat maker was among the companies to aggressively expand operations at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had roughly 3,400 workers in March 2020 and roughly 6,400 workers in the last quarter.

In the last few weeks, tech giants like TikTok, Twitter, Alibaba, Microsoft, and others have laid off hundreds of employees as a cost-cutting measure. Not just that, Google and Meta also announced plans to slow down hirings amid rising inflation. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg even went on to say that there are more employees in his company that don't belong there.