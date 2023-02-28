Snapchat brings ChatGPT-powered chatbot, but warns users not to share personal info

Snapchat has launched a new AI-powered chatbot powered by the latest version of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Named 'My AI', the new AI chatbot is customised for the instant messaging app and will help users to provide personalised recommendations like birthday gift ideas, to planning a party or trip and so on.

Launching My AI, Snapchat in its official blog post revealed that the AI chatbot is currently available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers. Users with subscription can see the new AI bot pinned at the top of the Chat tab. "Today we're launching My AI, a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI's GPT technology that we've customized for Snapchat. My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week. We're launching My AI, a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI's GPT technology that we've customized for Snapchat. My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week," reads the official blog.

Although the chatbot is currently restricted to premium users, in a conversation with The Verge, CEO Evan Spiegel revealed that the AI bot will be unveiled for all Snapchat's 750 million monthly users in near future. "The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we're going to talk to AI every day," he says. "And this is something we're well positioned to do as a messaging service," Spiegel tells The Verge.

The monthly subscription of Snapchat is currently priced for $3.99 in the US, while Indian users get a plus subscription by paying Rs 49 per month. Reportedly, MY AI is a more mobile friendly version of ChatGPT pinned inside SnapChat. It will be more handy and is even more restricted when it comes to answering users' queries. The developers of Snap has further trained the AI to adhere to the company's trust and safety guidelines and not give responses that include swearing, violence, sexually explicit content, or opinions about dicey topics like politics.

In the official blog post, Snap asked its users to use the chatbot responsibly and not to share any personal information or secrets, as all conversation in My AI will be stored and reviewed by Snap employees to improve the product experience. Considering the wild conversations that people experienced before with ChatGPT and especially AI powered new Bing, Snap has further cautioned its users to be aware of AI's drawbacks. " As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice," reads the blog post.

Notably, Open AI faced many questions when users received violent or hateful responses from the chatbot. Especially with the collaboration of Microsoft and OpenAI for AI powered Bing, the internet literally went crazy on how wild I answered. People even shared screenshots of conversations, where Bing asked them to end their relationship, or said it is not Bing by Sydney. Now with the integration of the same AI in Snapchat, the company will have to take all precautions to make My AI available for its widely younger audience.

However, it will be interesting to see what new A-human conversation will be unveiled as Snapchat users will have 'heart to heart' conversation with the new bot. And we are sure no one will restrict themselves to using My AI just for planning or getting personalized answers. Snapchat's My AI will definitely put on test for some really crazy questions and answers.

