Snapchat down for several users, company working on a fix

Snapchat has become the latest online service to experience server issues, as several of its users report problems with the photo-sharing app. The complaints suggest that the app is not functioning properly for some users, as they are not able to send any snaps to their contacts through the app.

Snapchat has acknowledged the ongoing issue in a new tweet. The company tweeted that it is aware of the problem with the app that some Snapchatters are facing and that it is "looking into it." No more details on what the problem is or by when it will be solved have been shared.

Downdetector has confirmed the Snapchat outage, with a sharp spike seen around 4:30 pm IST today. About 2,500 users of Snapchat have reported it as not working on the website.

This is the latest issue seen with an online service in the past couple of weeks. At least four products of Facebook Inc - Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Workplace, reportedly witnessed an outage for at least two hours between 12:30 am, and 2:30 am (IST) last Saturday.

This is a developing story...