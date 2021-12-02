Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones: From Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30, Realme GT Pro 2, OnePlus 10, and more

Qualcomm has announced its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The chipset succeeds over the Snapdragon 888 that powers multiple 2021 flagships. Now that the chipset is here, smartphone manufacturers are keen to bring it to their respective devices. Talking of that, a few manufacturers have already confirmed devices to be powered by the 8 Gen 1 chipset. This includes the Xiaomi 12 series, Motorola Edge X30, Realme GT 2 Pro and more. While that list may look small for now, it's obvious that 8 Gen 1 will power most of the 2022 flagships.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is Qualcomm's first chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process. Qualcomm claims up to 20 per cent faster CPU performance and 30 per cent increased efficiency than the Snapdragon 888 chipset. However, the chipset still relies on a three cluster design, in which the main core is clocked at 3.0 GHz. Among the other seven cores, three performance cores run at 2.5 GHz and the remaining efficiency cores are clocked at 1.8GHz.

Here's the list of phones confirmed to feature the 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Xiaomi 12 series

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was the first device to ship with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Following the suit, the smartphone giant became the first to confirm the inclusion of Qualcomm's latest 8 Gen 1 chipset. The announcement was made during the Qualcomm Tech Summit that began on November 30. The Xiaomi Founder and CEO, Lei Jun, in a tweet, revealed that Xiaomi 12 series smartphones would be the first smartphones to be powered by the 8 Gen 1 chipset. While the launch date is yet to be revealed, Xiaomi, on its official Twitter handle, released a video teaser. The teaser states that the Xiaomi 12 series is already in mass production and will arrive soon.

Moto Edge X30

Along with Xiaomi, Motorola also confirmed an upcoming device with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The brand is racing ahead of the competition, with the launch date already on cards. Motorola released a poster on Weibo to tease the launch of Moto Edge 30X. The poster showcases the 8 Gen 1 chipset and reveals the launch date, which is set for December 9. The smartphone will likely be introduced in China first, with a global launch to follow in the coming months. Leaks suggest that Moto Edge X30 may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz high refresh rate. It may get 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 60-megapixel shooter for selfies. Along with this, Moto Edge X could get a 5000mAh battery with 68W charging support.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro leaked, Photo - Onleaks and 91mobiles

Realme is set to advance to the flagship smartphone segment with its most premium smartphone, Realme GT 2 Pro. Like the other phones in the lineup, Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Realme's Founder and CEO Sky Li in a tweet. Sky hinted that its upcoming flagship would be priced above USD 800 (roughly Rs 60,000) in a previous tweet. This will be the brand's first solid attempt to take on the flagship offerings from Samsung, Google, OnePlus and more. The design of the Realme GT Pro was revealed in a recent leak. It is reminiscent of the Nexus 6P, which had the iconic visor-like camera module. As far as the specs are concerned, Realme GT 2 Pro may feature triple rear cameras, including dual 50-megapixel cameras and an additional GR lens on the rear. The device could also be equipped with 125W fast charging.

OnePlus 10 series

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked, Photo- Zouton and Onleaks

OnePlus has also joined the race of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphones. The confirmation came through Weibo, where OnePlus said that it is working on 8 Gen 1 powered phones. OnePlus powers its flagship smartphones with the flagship Qualcomm chipset. So it's easy to assume that the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro will ship with the newly launched 8 Gen 1 chipset. The design and other key details of the OnePlus 10 Pro are already out. The OnePlus 10 Pro appears in a distinct looking design in the renders. It is supposed to feature a big square camera module that bends into the frame of the device. While on the font, it may get a centred punch-hole camera. OnePlus 10 Pro is supposed to sport a 6.7-inch Circa display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5000mAh with 125W fast charging.

Oppo Find X4

Smartphone maker Oppo took to Twitter to announce that it is also working on an 8 Gen 1 powered phone. We are assuming that Oppo Find X4 is the smartphone that is being talked about. It is reported that the smartphone could arrive in the first quarter of 2022. The Oppo Find X4 is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO panel with 2K resolution. The display may support a 1Hz to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The Oppo Find X4 may include an OIS-enabled Sony IMX766 50-megapixel primary camera, a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel ultrawide freeform camera, and an OIS-ready Samsung S5K3M5 13-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x zoom. On the front, it may sport a Sony IMX709 32-megapixel cat-eye lens for selfies.