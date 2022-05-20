Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC announced: Check new features here

Qualcomm has unveiled two new mobile platforms. The US-based chipmaker has announced the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC comes as a successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which has been a part of several flagship Android smartphones.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC is the first chipset in Qualcomm's lineup since it decided to change the naming scheme of its mobile platforms. While the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC comes with some iterative upgrades over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC claims to be a total gaming package.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC announced

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is a premium flagship offering. Qualcomm claims that the new Snapdragon chipset offers new power and performance enhancements that deliver the ultimate boost across all your on-device experiences. The new 5G chipset comes with support for mmWave and sub-6Hz network.

Compared to its predecessor, the 8+ Gen 1 SoC has a 10 per cent faster CPU while offering 30 per cent better efficiency. The octa-core chipset has a peak clock speed of 3.2GHz. It is not just the CPU output where the new Snapdragon chipset gets an upgrade. The new chipset also gets 10 per cent faster GPU performance while reducing 30 per cent power consumption.

Smartphones with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC chipset can offer HDR gaming with 10-bit colour depth. Phones with the new chipset can feature 4K resolution and support 60Hz. Alternatively, they can also support a QHD+ resolution while offering a 144Hz refresh rate support.

The chipset also supports up to 200MP resolution photos. For videos, the chipset supports up to 108MP single camera at 30 fps with zero shutter lag. In addition to this, there is support for an 8K video recording at 30fps. Users can also capture 64MP photos while recording 8K HDR videos. Connectivity-wise, there is support for WiFi 6E, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, etc.

Smartphones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC from the likes of Asus, iQOO, Honor, Motorola, OnePlus, Nubia, Oppo, Redmi, Vivo, Xiaomi, etc., will debut in Q3 2022.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC announced

The new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC aims to offer the best mobile gaming experience. The chipset has a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 features select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, like Adreno Frame Motion Engine, which can double the frame rate to upscale content while maintaining the same power consumption. The improved Adreno GPU delivers more than 20 per cent faster graphics rendering.

The Spectra triple ISP in Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC will allow users to shoot simultaneously from three cameras or take 200MP photos. The chipset also supports 4K HDR video recording. Adding enhancements to the camera performance is the new 7th-generation AI Engine that enables Deep Learning Face Detect for better autofocus.

Phones with the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC will support Full HD+ displays at 144Hz refresh rate or a 60Hz QHD+ display. Qualcomm also stated that phones from Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor and other leading companies will feature the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC in Q2 2022.