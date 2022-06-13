Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC based on TSMC's 4nm fabrication will have a unique cluster setup

Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is expected to power new Android flagship smartphones in 2022. We are yet to see the world's first smartphone with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and details of its successor have leaked already. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be different from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS), the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon platform will use TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. Codenamed SM8550, the chipset is likely to have a different cluster setup than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 series.

DCS claims that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will have a 1 + 2 + 2 + 3 CPU architecture. It will have a Cortex X3 prime core and two Cortex-A720 cores. The flagship SoC will also feature two Cortex-A710 cores and three Cortex-A510 cores. For graphics, the chipset will be paired with an Adreno 740 GPU.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship SoC is expected to launch in December 2022 at the Qualcomm Summit. The chipmaker typically hosts its event during the first week of December. We can expect the same this time around, when Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be unveiled on December 1.

Smartphones with the upcoming Snapdragon SoC are likely to debut at the end of the year. Xiaomi is typically among the first to launch its flagship smartphones with Qualcomm's new chipsets. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer could do the same this time around and host the Xiaomi 13 launch event in December.

The Xiaomi 13 series will debut first in China and make its global debut a few months later. DCS claims that another smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will launch later this year. While the tipster did not state the name, we can expect Motorola to launch its new premium smartphone in the Edge series with the new chipset.