Software engineers at Twitter having a tough time, Elon Musk asks them to work closely with him

Elon Musk is setting up a hardcore work culture at Twitter. Since his takeover, Musk has made several changes, ranging from firing thousands of employees to removing the remote working policy that was implemented by former CEO Jack Dorsey. Musk, once again, has sent an email to Twitter employees asking them to come to office. The particular mail is directed to Bay Area employees only.

As reported by Business Insider, Musk sent an email to employees on Wednesday stating that everyone working from the Bay Area will need to come to Twitter headquarter in San Francisco since other offices in the area will not be operational "for now". In the same email, Musk asked employees, who know coding, to work with him on the 10th floor of the Twitter headquarter. This isn't the first time that Musk is calling for people who know how to code or asking everyone to resume work from office.

"Everyone who can reasonably be at SF HQ is required to be unless an explicit exception is approved. We will not be using other offices in the Bay Area for now. Anyone writing software / doing design needs to be on the 10th floor," the new Twitter boss wrote in the email.

As per the report, other offices in the Bay Area will not be operational for some time and that could possibly be because Musk is turning some office space into bedrooms for employees to stay in and work hard to build Twitter 2.0. Recently, pictures of Twitter office space turned into bedrooms have gone viral. The photos show beds, sofas, air purifier, washing machine in the room, and look a lot like any usual hotel room.

Since the acquisition, Musk has fired thousands of employees, many including software engineers. A few weeks ago, the Twitter boss sent an ultimatum email to employees to be ready to be a part of "hardcore" work culture. While many employees agreed to be a part of the hardcore work environment, there were thousands who decided to quit with 3 months severance.

Out of all who quit, nearly 1200 of them were said to be software engineers. Since then, Musk has been looking for people with coding knowledge within the firm. In one of the recent emails, Musk called for employees with coding knowledge to meet him and share their work with him over a mail. Meanwhile, Twitter is said to be recruiting for engineering and sales roles.