Some Apple Watch 7 users are facing charging issues after updating to watchOS 8.3

Apple Watch 7 users are reportedly facing charging issues with their watch after updating the device to watchOS. Users have reported that users get only 2 per cent charge after plugging the device into the charger for over an hour. Apple Watch 7 users have reported the issue on the MacRumours forums, Reddit, Apple Support Communities.

"Charging problems are more often with watchOS 8.3. It has become ridiculous, it charges around 2% in 10 minutes. What is this? The new ultra-slow charging exclusively for Watch Series 7 or what. This is everything but not the advertised fast charging," a user reported no MacRumours.

Many users reported that ever since they updated their Apple Watch 7 to watchOS 8.3, the watch charges for a few minutes but suddenly stops. Many users also restarted the smartwatch, but it did not appear to be a permanent solution for most people. Some users said that the charging issues kept appearing for them even after they tried different tricks to resolve the issue.

As per reports, charging issues have plagued Apple Watch Series 7 since early November. However, Apple issued a fix that was causing problems in the watchOS 8.1.1 update. However, the latest watchOS 8.3 update has not fixed the issues for the Apple Watch 7.

Users have also reported the third-party Apple Watch chargers. It has been discovered by some users that the third party chargers are no longer working with the Apple Watch 7.

"Updated my watch last night to 8.3, set it on my 3rd party charger this morning, came back after an hour and it had gained maybe 2%. Tried the same thing with my spouse's watch and her 3rd party charger with the same result.Put them on the official charger, zoom, done charging in no time. Argh," one user wrote.

Apple is yet to acknowledge the issues faced by the Watch 7 users.

In India, Apple Watch Series 7 starts at Rs 41,900 for the 41mm aluminium case whereas the 45mm case is priced at Rs 44,900. The cellular variant of the 41mm variant is priced at Rs 50,900, while the 45mm Cellular model is at Rs 53,900. The Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular 41mm model is priced at Rs 69,900. The 45mm GPS + Cellular model costs Rs 73,900.