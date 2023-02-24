Some Google employees have no place to sit, are asked to share desks with colleagues

Google employees belonging to select departments have been asked to share desks with their mates starting next quarter. The company is reportedly planning to close office spaces in select locations. A new CNBC report states that Google has asked its cloud employees to share desk spaces.

As per CNBC report, the changes will apply to Google Cloud's five largest U.S. locations — Kirkland, Washington; New York City; San Francisco; Seattle; and Sunnyvale, California — and is happening so the company "can continue to invest in Cloud's growth," according to an internal FAQ recently shared with cloud employees and viewed by CNBC. Some buildings will be vacated as a result, the document noted.

"Most Googlers will now share a desk with one other Googler,"the internal memo read. "Through the matching process, they will agree on a basic desk setup and establish norms with their desk partner and teams to ensure a positive experience in the new shared environment."

