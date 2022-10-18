Some iPhone 14 users facing SIM card issues, Apple says its investigating bug

Apple has reportedly acknowledged that some iPhone users are facing a SIM card problem due to a bug. As reported by MacRumors, ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max users may see a message that reads "SIM Not Supported". Following this pop-up, the iPhone may entirely freeze. The publication, citing Apple, notes that the company is "investigating" the issue" and clarifies that it is not a hardware problem. The memo also reportedly adds that users must keep their software up to date.

Apple is yet to provide a workaround, though MacRumours notes that iPhone 14 users can wait a few minutes to see if the message disappears. If it doesn't, customers should not attempt to restore the device. Otherwise, users can try setting up the smartphone without a SIM card and see if the pop-up appears. If it doesn't, ensure your iPhone is running on the latest iOS version.

This is not the first bug iPhone 14 users are facing bugs - less than two months after its launch. For instance, several iPhone 14 faced issues with cameras and device activation. Some apps like Snapchat also behaved abruptly. Apple addressed the issue with dedicated iOS 16 updates. The next iOS update will hopefully address this new SIM card problem on the iPhone 14 series.

Meanwhile, the old-gen iPhone 13 is getting a big discount on Flipkart as a part of its Big Diwali Sale. The smartphone is retailing for under Rs 60,000, down from the MRP of Rs 69,900. However, customers can get up to Rs 5,000 off with bank and exchange deals. The iPhone 13 is still a good buy over the iPhone 14, since the smartphones are more or less the same in terms of performance. In terms of design, the two devices are identical. You can read more about iPhone sales offers on Flipkart here.