Some iPhone users are unable to use Face ID after iOS 15.7.1 upgrade 

Several iPhone users are reportedly facing issues with their phone's Face ID after iOS 15.7.1 upgrade. As per reports, a new bug in the iOS 15.7.1 is causing the Face ID to malfunction in the iPhones.

As per MacRumours, users were facing problems while trying to reset Face ID on their devices. They were greeted with a "Face ID not available" error every time they tried to use the facial recognition feature on their iPhones. The report further reveals that the devices that are most affected are the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro models. The bug may have affected other devices too.

Apple is yet to acknowledge the issue and release an update to fix the bug. A lot of devices are compatible with iOS 15 but not with the iOS 16. For instance, the iPhone 6 and 6s, the first-generation iPhone SE, the seventh-generation iPod touch, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are all compatible with the iOS 15 but not with the iOS 16.

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 16.1 to fix certain issues with the previously released version. Along with the bug fixes, Apple has also added a couple of new features.

Following the iOS 16 update, the battery percentage returned to newer iPhones, though it remained unavailable on iPhone XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini. The latest beta update brings the option to these iPhones, and we can expect the feature to be available in the stable version, as well.



Meanwhile, if you don't like the battery percentage, there's an option to disable it. For that, go to Settings > Battery > turn on and off battery percentage. The official changelog highlights that the beta update may cause some issues with the Home app. Apple has also offered some workaround on its official changelog website.

Otherwise, iOS 16 is available to all users with iPhone 8 and above. To check its availability, go to Settings > General > Software update. The latest iteration of iOS brings loads of features to iPhones. The key highlight is the refreshed lock screen. Users can now seamlessly change lock screen wallpaper, add widgets on the lock screen, and even change the font. There are some privacy-centric features like Lockdown Mode to ensure protection against spyware like Pegasus. The iPhone 13 series is getting an improved cinematic mode, and old iPhones are getting a refreshed camera UI (minor). Readers can check out the top features here.