Some Nothing Phone (1) buyers to get instant discount on sale day: Expected price, specifications

Nothing Phone (1) will launch in India on July 12. The company is already taking pre-orders for its first smartphone ahead of its official launch. Nothing has also confirmed some key details about the Phone (1), the latest being its new discount offers. Customers with an HDFC Bank card can claim an instant discount on the purchase of the Nothing Phone (1) via Flipkart upon its launch.

Nothing Phone (1) India price and sale date will be announced soon after the launch. Those who pre-order the device can complete the purchase on July 12 at 9 pm IST. Upon its availability in India, customers with an HDFC Bank credit card can claim a Rs 2,000 instant discount on the Phone (1). The offer will also be applicable to EMI transactions.

Some reports have leaked the Nothing Phone (1) price ahead of its launch. It is said to debut in international markets for under $400 (roughly Rs 31,600). According to reports, the base variant of the Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will be priced at $397 (roughly Rs 31,400). The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options will be priced at $419 (roughly Rs 33,100) and $456 (roughly Rs 36,000).

The Phone (1) is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. Of course, the official pricing details will be announced at the launch event. If the base variant is indeed priced under Rs 30,000, the Phone (1) will compete against the likes of the Poco F4 5G, iQOO Neo 6, OnePlus Nord 2T and the upcoming Redmi K50i in India.

While the competition aims at offering maximum performance for the price, the Phone (1) will try to attract buyers with its unique design language and a spec sheet that looks to offer balanced performance.

The transparent back panel of the Phone (1) has multiple strips, each of which has individual LED lights. Nothing calls it the Glyph Interface, which lets users customise how these LED lights glow when they get notifications or perform certain tasks.

The phone also sports a 50MP + 16MP dual-camera setup and a 16MP front camera. It will feature a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display as well. It is rumoured that the device will pack a 4500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and wireless charging. It will run Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box.