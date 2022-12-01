Some OnePlus smartphones launching in 2023 will get four major Android OS updates

OnePlus is aiming to offer four years of major Android OS and five years of security updates to "selected devices" launching in 2023. According to XDA Developers, the company announced the development at a roundtable event in London, though the names of the smartphones stated received four major OS updates remain unclear. The report adds that OnePlus would also be aiming for bi-monthly security updates for the devices that will get updates for this length of time.

With four major OS updates promise, OnePlus hopes to gain an edge over other smartphone OEMs like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Motorola. Currently, Samsung promises four years of OS updates on select smartphones, though the price of some of those phones is very high. Google, which also oversees the development of Android, promises four years of major OS and five years of security updates.

OnePlus, on the other hand, typically promises 2-3 years of OS updates. In some cases, it promised only one major OS update on its affordable smartphones. The announcement will cheer up a lot of fans, since smartphones -- be mid-range or premium -- can easily handle day-to-day tasks, and users are happy using the same device for at least three years.

OnePlus is already working on its new OnePlus 11 series, which features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The OnePlus 11 series could also be the first OnePlus smartphone to receive four years of software updates. As per leaks, the OnePlus 11 will carry a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The display will likely offer a 120Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, the OnePlus 11 is tipped to offer a triple rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. Rumours suggest it will go official around the first half of next year.

