Some Pixel users experiencing random calls to people on their contacts list, Google working on a fix

A new issue plagues Pixel phones, including the new Pixel 6 series, wherein the Google smartphones randomly call any number in the contact list. Several phone owners have taken to social media to complain of the problem. A discussion in an online forum suggests that the bug might be related to the voice assistant on the phones.

An online Reddit forum shares that a Pixel phone seemingly called a number in the contact list which the phone owner had never called before. All this while, the owner was away from the phone and could not possibly have operated it. Another time, the same Pixel phone called a random contact while kept face down.

The bug has been confirmed by other Pixel owners as well. Naturally, the online community discussed a possible solution to the problem and as per some users, switching off the voice assistant on the lock screen does the trick. Anyone experiencing the problem is hence advised to try the same, at least until Google comes up with an official fix.

Another strong reason to hint at the Google Assistant being faulty is its performance while the owners are using the phone. If it fires up on its own, it seems to catch random commands at times and execute them. It is a possibility that the bug operates when the Google Assistant is given lock screen access.

(Image: Reddit)

The problem has been confirmed by owners of the new Google flagship Pixel 6, as well as those of older devices like the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 4a.

One reassurance is that since the issue plagues Google Assistant, it is likely to be a software related problem, which can be fixed through an OTA update as and when Google is ready with the solution. The company has confirmed that it is "aware of this issue" and is "working on an immediate fix," in a statement to 9to5Google.

In case you face the issue on your Pixel phone too and are looking for a fix, here is what to try -

Go to the Google Assistant settings page and tap on "Lock screen." Then switch off the toggle that reads "Assistant responses on lock screen."