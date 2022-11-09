Some sacked Twitter employees fearing to rejoin, existing teams working 20 hours a day

Elon Musk just recently fired half of Twitter's workforce. But, hours after the layoff, it was reported that the company laid off some of the important employees by mistake and that it will be retaining them. A new report suggests that a lot of people are not interested in re-joining this micro-blogging website and they could be forced to do that.

Some of the sacked employees fear saying no to the top management for rejoining the platform, the people familiar with the matter told Platformer. It reported that the workers believe Twitter could formally rescind the notice of layoff if they don't rejoin voluntarily. The employees who have been sacked have been promised pay for the next 60 days and a month of severance.

So, they now fear that if they don't rejoin, the company could simply fire them for not returning to their jobs. This way, the employees will reportedly lose three months of pay that they were supposed to get without even working.

Meanwhile, some of the managers at Twitter are given higher workloads. The report claims that the technical managers have been asked to manage at least 20 individual contributors and even spend most of the time writing code. "Others have been given much higher numbers of direct reports," the report stated.

Furthermore, an employee who works at Twitter told Platformer that some of the existing teams, who are working on Musk's projects, are working 20 hours a day. It is currently unknown whether the social media giant will also be compensating these employees for their overtime.

Interestingly, the report claims that "the majority of the company is kind of just sitting around. No chain of command, no priorities, no organization chart, and in many cases, no idea who your manager or team is."

The same source also reported that Twitter's new boss is considering launching a subscription that people will have to buy to access the platform. According to details leaked by Platformer, Musk will give Twitter access to all the users for a limited time period, after which they will reportedly be required to buy a subscription to use Twitter. It is currently unknown whether Musk is seriously considering to launch this subscription.