Some T-Mobile users were victims of unauthorised access this month, claims new report

T-Mobile, a major American telecom service provider, last August, suffered a data breach that saw some of their customer's social security numbers left vulnerable. Now it seems they have suffered another data breach affecting a small number of customers.

The company said, "We informed a very small number of customers that the SIM card assigned to a mobile number on their account may have been illegally reassigned or limited account information was viewed."

It is not clear what methods the attackers used, however, it is being suggested that SIM swaps were used. It is a method frequently used to take control of internet accounts and circumvent SMS-based two-factor authentication. The attacks sometimes rely on tricking or paying carrier staff to make the swaps.

Hackers could potentially gain control of a customer's phone number. In that situation, it could lead to the victim's other online accounts being accessed via two-factor authentication codes sent to their phone number, T-Mo said.

(Tweet Screenshot)

T-Mobile Help responded to a question posted on Twitter by saying that it was "taking immediate steps to help protect all individuals who may be at risk from this cyberattack." It followed by saying users could send it a direct message to discuss steps to increase account security.

The T-Mo Report notes that those customers who were impacted fall into one of three categories. Those who only had their Customer Proprietary Network Information (CPNI) leaked may have had their billing account name, phone numbers, account numbers, and rate plan info exposed, including the number of lines on their account. No other personal information or payment information was included in this, however.

Unlike the summer data breach T-Mobile suffered earlier this year, this one has impacted a very small number of customers. For its part, the company has contacted individuals who were targeted in this breach, alerting them to specify what was or was not viewed and highlighting that this hacker stole no payment or password data to its knowledge.

However, T-Mobile has yet to report any specifics about how many customers were directly affected.

"Unauthorized SIM swaps are unfortunately a common industry-wide occurrence. However, this issue was quickly corrected by our team, using our in-place safeguards, and we proactively took additional protective measures," the carrier said. "Our people and processes worked as designed to protect our customers."