Some Twitter employees thought Elon Musk’s late night email about hardcore work culture was phishing attack

Twitter has to convince its employees that Elon Musk's email to employees about "long working hours", "hardcore" work culture was not a phishing attack, a report by and Wall Street Journal reveals. Musk's sternly-worded email led to a lot of chaos in the organisation as over 1000 employees decided to leave with severance pay instead of committing to Musk's plans for Twitter 2.0. Despite a lot of cajoling, some employees decided to part ways with Twitter, leaving the company in a fix.

In an email to its employees, Musk said the company would need to be "extremely hardcore" to build to "build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0". "This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," Musk had said in the email.

"If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below," the email which contained an online form read. The employees were asked to sign the online form by 3:30 AM IST. The employees were also given the choice to leave with three months severance pay if they did not want to sign the form.

As per the Wall Street Journal, some Twitter employees got confused by the lack of detail in Musk's mail. The employees mistook the mail from Musk as a phishing attack. Later, Twitter had to send a separate email stating that the email should be considered as official company communication and said: "This is not a phishing attempt," The Journal reported.

Musk did not anticipate the number of employees who would refuse to sign the pledge to work form and leave with severance pay. He was reportedly meeting some top executives convincing them to stay.

The exact figure of Twitter employees resigning after Musk's email is not known, but it has been reported that the numbers are in the hundreds. Some of the very old, reliable employees who have spent more than 10 years in the company have also resigned. Twitter's DM of engineering also announced on Twitter his resignation.

