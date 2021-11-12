Some WhatsApp users can now hide their Last Seen, Profile Photo, About from specific contacts

WhatsApp was reportedly working on a feature to let users hide their Last Seen, Profile Photo and About section from specific people. As per the latest reports, WhatsApp is finally rolling out the feature for WhatsApp Android beta users. In order to get the latest feature, users will have to upgrade to the latest WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.21.23.14 version. The feature is currently being rolled out to specific beta users only, so if you haven't received the feature yet, you might have to wait a little longer to finally get the feature.

The ability to hide your last seen, the profile picture is one of the features the users have always wanted. As of now, the users can hide their Last Seen, Profile Picture and About section from all the contacts. WhatsApp currently doesn't give users the option to hide from specific contacts. The only thing you can do now hides it from all your contacts and people whose numbers you have not saved. It is also important to note that in the current settings, if you hide your last seen, you would not be able to see the last seen of your contacts. Similarly, If you disable the blue ticks, you won't get to know whether your message has been read by the other person or not.

Wabetainfo has shared the screenshot of the feature that shows a special "My contacts except" option. Earlier, there were only three options including the option to hide your profile picture from "Everyone", "My contacts" and "Nobody". The "My contacts except.." Option has been added for Beta users for now. WhatsApp is yet to roll out the stable version of the feature, which means that if you are not a beta tester, you will not get to use this feature. In fact, the iOS beta testers will also not get the feature. It has been made available to selected Android users. If you haven't received the feature, don't worry as WhatsApp is gradually enabling the feature for specific beta testers, and more activations will be following after installing the next updates.