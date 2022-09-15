Some WhatsApp users can now recharge FASTag using the app, here is how

WhatsApp users can now recharge FASTag directly through the app. IDFC FIRST Bank on Thursday announced the launch of its integration with payments on WhatsApp. The service is available within IDFC FIRST's WhatsApp chatbot.

Notably, since IDFC FIRST bank has launched the service, only IDFC First users will be able to use it. The service will help users recharge their FASTag without having to exit the WhatsApp app. The service will also equip users to pay for their recharge through 'payments on WhatsApp', without having to log onto any other Mobile App or Netbanking portal.

To use the service, IDFC FIRST Bank customers can start by just sending 'Hi' to the Bank's official WhatsApp chatbot number at +919555555555. Users will first need to save the number > open the WhatsApp chatbot > select the recharge option > enter the amount of recharge > and authenticate the transaction via an OTP. After this, users will receive a message confirming the transaction.

Commenting on the matter, B. Madhivanan, Chief Operating Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank said, "IDFC FIRST Bank has been working to drive innovations in FASTag to create outstanding user experiences. Customers use our proven, secure and simple FASTag solutions to pay for toll, fuel, parking and green taxes. We are thrilled to partner with WhatsApp to enable recharge of FASTags using 'payments on WhatsApp'. This not only makes the IDFC FIRST FASTag a powerful proposition but also marks an industry first for any banking institution to enable transactions using payments on Whatsapp."

Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India said, "IDFC First Bank's FASTag recharge on WhatsApp is a great example of our vision to make digital transactions easy and accessible for everyone in the country. Companies can now create customized and intuitive journeys for their customers on WhatsApp. Everyday transactions that took time and effort before, can now be initiated and completed quickly right within the WhatsApp chat thread."

WhatsApp introduced payments not so long ago. Through the service, WhatsApp allows users to send and receive money from their contacts via the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) without switching to a different app.