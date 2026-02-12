‘If your job happens on a screen, AI is coming,’ warns OthersideAI CEO Matt Shumer

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a distant disruption story. It is here, and it is accelerating.

That is the blunt warning from Matt Shumer, co-founder and CEO of OthersideAI, the company behind AI autocomplete tool HyperWrite.

In a widely shared post titled “Something Big Is Happening”, Shumer compares the current moment in AI to early February 2020, when most of the world dismissed early warnings about COVID-19.

“I think we're in the ‘this seems overblown’ phase of something much, much bigger than Covid,” Shumer wrote.

‘This is happening right now’

Shumer says even insiders underestimated how quickly AI capabilities would shift from incremental improvement to exponential leap.

“For years, AI had been improving steadily,” he wrote. “Then in 2025, new techniques for building these models unlocked a much faster pace of progress. And then it got even faster. And then faster again.”

According to him, a turning point came on February 5, 2026, when new flagship models were released (GPT-5.3 Codex from OpenAI and Opus 4.6 from Anthropic).

“I am no longer needed for the actual technical work of my job,” he wrote. “I describe what I want built, in plain English, and it just... appears. Not a rough draft I need to fix. The finished thing.”

Shumer claims he now delegates complex development tasks to AI systems that execute, test and refine outputs independently.

“I tell the AI what I want, walk away from my computer for four hours, and come back to find the work done. Done well, done better than I would have done it myself, with no corrections needed.”

AI is now building the next AI

Perhaps the most striking part of his post concerns the self-improving loop within AI labs.

“GPT-5.3-Codex is our first model that was instrumental in creating itself,” Shumer quoted from technical documentation. “The Codex team used early versions to debug its own training, manage its own deployment and diagnose test results and evaluations.”

He argues that once AI contributes meaningfully to its own development, progress compounds rapidly.

“One of the main things that makes AI better is intelligence applied to AI development. And AI is now intelligent enough to meaningfully contribute to its own improvement.”

50% entry-level jobs at risk?

Shumer references public warnings from AI leaders that entry-level white-collar roles face substantial disruption.

“Dario Amodei (Anthropic CEO)… has publicly predicted that AI will eliminate 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs within one to five years,” Shumer said.

“This is different from every previous wave of automation… AI isn't replacing one specific skill. It's a general substitute for cognitive work,” he added.

He warns that any role primarily executed through a screen, reading, writing, analysing, drafting, or coding, faces automation pressure.

“If your job happens on a screen… then AI is coming for significant parts of it.”

Bigger than jobs

Beyond employment, Shumer argues the implications extend to geopolitics and national security.

“The upside, if we get it right, is staggering,” he wrote. “AI could compress a century of medical research into a decade.”

But he also acknowledges risks, including systems behaving unpredictably or being misused.

“The people building this technology are simultaneously more excited and more frightened than anyone else on the planet.”

He ended his post with a stark message, “We're past the point where this is an interesting dinner conversation about the future. The future is already here. It just hasn't knocked on your door yet. It's about to.”