Sony acquires Bungie, developer of Destiny and Halo, for $3.6 billion

In yet another major collaboration in the world of gaming, Sony has announced its plans to acquire Bungie, developers of the popular gaming series Destiny and Halo. A deal worth $3.6 billion, as reported by The Verge, will see Bungie join the PlayStation family while continuing to independently develop and publish its own games.

Sony has announced the decision in a new blog post on Sony Interactive Entertainment and on the PlayStation blog. Similarly, Bungie has shared its own vision for the acquisition on its website. The one common takeaway is that Bungie will continue to be present across platforms and there are no plans of it being PlayStation exclusive going forward.

So instead of adding on to the exclusive tally of Sony's PlayStation titles, the idea of acquiring Bungie for Sony Interactive Entertainment lies in the attempt to expand its gamer base for PlayStation. Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, said in a post, "Bungie joining the PlayStation family will increase the capabilities of PlayStation Studios, and of Bungie, and achieve our vision of expanding PlayStation to hundreds of millions of gamers."

Jim Ryan, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, further shed light on the development, calling it "a strategic step" towards evolving the gaming experiences that Sony is building with PlayStation. As per Ryan, Bungie's expertise in "world-class service approach and long-term community engagement" will help with the development of "several future live service titles from PlayStation Studios."

So how will Bungie benefit from this?

Ryan explains that the skills and resources at the PlayStation Studios will help enhance Bungie's "existing and future IP portfolio." This will certainly be through the huge gamer base that PlayStation enjoys, but more importantly, Bungie will be getting support in the form of new talent in the company.

In a blog, Bungie CEO Pete Parsons writes that the most immediate change that will be visible with SIE's takeover will be "an acceleration in hiring talent across the entire studio," in line with the company's vision for its in-progress and future game titles, including Destiny 2.

Most importantly though, the 30-year-old game studio has clearly noted that its future games will not become PlayStation exclusives. "No. We want the worlds we are creating to extend to anywhere people play games. We will continue to be self-published, creatively independent, and we will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community."