Sony acquires Bungie, the game studio famous for creating Halo: What does that mean for gaming enthusiasts

The gaming world is seeing massive deals to align game developers with the leading platforms in the category. Sony's acquisition of Bungie Inc is the most recent example of this. A $3.6 billion deal has been lined up to bring the developer of hugely popular gaming franchise Destiny and the creator of Halo under the umbrella of PlayStation Studios. This is, however, not a deal that follows the way conventional takeovers go down in the gaming world. There is an unusual clause attached to it, and many are now wondering why Sony splashed such a huge amount for Bungie.

You see, the general idea when a gaming major brings such a developer house under its conglomerate is to have an exclusive gaming title for their player base. PlayStation has seen that with its God of War and Horizon franchises, two massively played role-playing adventure games that take players through some majestic settings. Marvel's Spider-Man, The Last of Us, Uncharted are some others in PlayStation's kitty.

The appeal for an exclusive title is simple - players will have to buy your hardware to play these games. In the above cases, this means more sales of PlayStation units for Sony, riding on the back of the gamer community dedicated to playing these titles and their sequels over the years.

Lately, though, there has been a shift in this strategy.

Why Sony bought Bungie

Sony's acquisition of Bungie made clear sense in this regard. Though its Halo franchise is now under the Microsoft umbrella, Bungie is still the sole distributor of Destiny and Destiny 2, the two parts of an online-only multiplayer first-person shooter (fps) video game series. If Sony had bought Bungie with the purpose of making these exclusive to PlayStation players, the deal would have been another classic takeover in the world of gaming.

That, however, is not the case.

Sony and Bungie's deal comes with the condition that the latter will operate independently for its game titles. In doing so, it will be free to run these titles on any platform it deems fit, including PlayStation's immediate rival Xbox.

So why did Sony splurge so much on the takeover?

The takeover, under the current conditions of the deal, makes more sense if we look at the type of games that Bungie is associated with.

While most of PlayStation's exclusive titles are role-playing games (RPG), Sony was missing out on a popular live service title till now, something on the likes of Epic's Fortnite or Riot's Valorant. The company clearly sees potential in the space, having poured millions into Fortnite to date. It never had that one popular title it could call its own, though.

Bungie's Destiny 2 will fill this gap for Sony. With the game touching an all-time high of just about 3 lakh concurrent players on Steam, Destiny 2 is still one of the top enjoyed multiplayer games online.

So that is one benefit of the takeover right there. Another thing to keep in mind is that such live titles have a manner of engaging the gamer community way more than an average RPG game. There are groups of gamers that play and compete together, and there is a large open-world designed to let them interact with one another, aside from the regular competitions.

With this comes the need to differentiate oneself in the vast world within the game. In-game items for such titles, thus, often sell like hotcakes. A new armour, a legendary weapon, a cool avatar, performance boosters, and so much more is on sale that there are, in fact, third-party e-commerce websites helping players buy what they need. Just Google Destiny 2 items, and you will get a hint of its massive following.

Bottom line, Destiny 2 is already a cash cow for Bungie, and hence, now Sony. This is also a clear indicator of why Sony and Bungie did not choose to limit the title to PlayStation units - why limit your earnings to your gamer base when you can, in fact, earn revenue across platforms, right? Sure, Sony may sell fewer PS5 units than it would have through the "exclusive" title appeal of Destiny 2, but it is easy to see that massive outreach of the game will overpower that with in-game revenue flow for Sony going forward.

Takeaway for gamers

Of course, there are other benefits for Sony from the deal. Bungie has a demonstrated history of coming up with beautiful titles and will now continue to do so for Sony going forward. The Verge reports that a new "multiplayer action game" codenamed Matter is under works by Bungie. Additionally, there is tremendous scope for Sony to evolve these titles into more than just games. New movies, anime, series, metaverse - we have seen this happen before - it won't be a surprise if it happens again.

However, the one big takeover for gamers is the seeming end of platform wars. For well over two decades, a constant race between platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and Sega have made gamers choose between them, as well as the games they brought along. The choice was thus, at times, more forced by the games and less by the console itself, a practice that might finally be coming to an end.

Microsoft took a similar stance with its acquisition of Activision. The company ensured players of its popular titles like Call of Duty and Warcraft that the games would remain accessible across the prevalent platforms, at least for now. The decision was meant to honour Activision's existing commitments to these platforms and their communities. But looking at how live gaming titles can actually benefit these developers from a larger user base rather than exclusivity, this may just be the new trend after all.

So, looking forward, do we expect more such cross-platform support for games? Well, we certainly don't see it going down anymore.