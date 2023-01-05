Sony and Honda announce their new electric car brand called Afeela

Sony grabbed eyeballs at the CES 2023 that kick-started in Las Vegas today. The tech giant is all set to enter the automobile sector with its upcoming collaboration with Honda. At CES 2023, Sony and Honda unveiled the prototype of their upcoming EV during a press conference. The name of the car is Afeela.

Afeela showcased at CES 2023

The electronic car's prototype was unveiled during the event in style and videos of the same are garnering attention online. The one-of-its-kind sedan's prototype flaunts a gorgeous look, with 45 cameras and sensors located inside and outside the vehicle. The car comes with a small media screen between the headlights that gives it a classy look.

Yashuhide Mizuno, the chief executive of Sony Honda Mobility, said that after unveiling the prototype, they will start development of its mass production.

He also said that the team is 'anticipating starting taking pre-orders in the first half of 2025 and start sales within the same year'. Elaborating further, he said, "As safety and security are essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony's sensors and the Honda safety along with other intelligent technologies."

First Shipment to North American customers

Yashuhide Mizuno said that the first shipment of Afeela will be delivered to customers in North America, in Spring 2026, followed by Japan and Europe at a later date. The car will be available for pre-ordering in 2025.

Comes with a built-in PS5?

If reports are to go by, Afeela will come with a built-in PS5, proving to be an absolute delight for gamers. However, the same has not been confirmed yet. Considering the fact that Sony is involved in the making of this car, it is expected to be packed with a luxurious audio-visual experience inside.

Speaking of the PS5, Sony's Jim Ryan announced that the shortage of the console might finally be over, and whoever is trying to get their hands on the PS5 in 2023 'should be able to get one'. PlayStation also announced selling over 30 million units till now, with December being the 'biggest month ever' for sales.

The CES 2023 will be on until January 8 and is an annual event showcasing technological brilliance from around the world.