Sony announces PlayStation Plus relaunch in June with 3-tier system, clubbed PlayStation Now benefits

Sony has finally made the much-hyped changes to its PlayStation subscription services official. Starting June, Sony's PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now will be clubbed into a single option for subscribers and will be collectively called PlayStation Plus. The service will then have three tiers to choose from - PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium.

The two new premium tiers to the service, named Extra and Premium, will work much like the Xbox Game Pass wherein players will get access to hundreds of PS titles. Sony says that the two subscriptions will include games like Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal at launch. This games library will be "regularly refreshed."

There will be some other changes too. Upon the June launch of the new PlayStation Plus service, PlayStation Now will be clubbed into the new PlayStation Plus and will no longer be available as a standalone service. Sony says that PlayStation Now subscribers will be able to migrate to PlayStation Plus Premium with no increase in the ongoing subscription fees.

Additionally, there will be a plan called PlayStation Plus Deluxe for select markets. While the prices of this will vary per region, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be more affordable than the Premium tier and will come with all the benefits from the Essential and Extra tiers.

Here is a look at what all of the subscription services offer.

PlayStation Plus Essential (Basic) benefits

This will be the regular PlayStation Plus that Sony offers today. It will thus include two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts on games, cloud storage for saved games, as well as online multiplayer access.

Prices for the basic PlayStation Plus will start from $9.99 (about Rs 755) per month in the United States. A quarterly plan will be available for $24.99 (about Rs 1890), while the annual subscription will cost $59.99 (about Rs 4,500). India prices have not been specified as of now, but we can see that there is a massive saving to be made on an annual subscription.

PlayStation Plus Extra benefits

The step-up option on the service will offer all the benefits from the Essential tier, in addition to a catalog of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. As per Sony, this list will include "blockbuster hits" from the PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier will be downloadable for play.

Prices for PlayStation Plus Extra will start at $14.99 (about Rs 1130) for a monthly subscription in the United States. A quarterly subscription will cost $39.99 (about Rs 3,000) and an annual plan will cost $99.99 (about Rs 7,550).

PlayStation Plus Premium benefits

The top tier option will include all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers, along with up to 340 additional games. Interestingly, this will also include PS3 games, made available via cloud streaming. Players will even be able to play classic titles from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP through both streaming and download options.

The monthly subscription for PlayStation Plus Premium will start at $17.99 (about Rs 1,360) and will go up to $49.99 (about Rs 3,780) for quarterly and $119.99 (about Rs 9,073) for yearly subscriptions.