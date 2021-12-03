Sony Audio Days Sale: Discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on TWS earbuds, headphones, speakers and more

Sony has put up a host of discounts on its range of audio products under its Sony Audio Days sale. The discounts extend from the brand's in-ear headphones to Bluetooth party speakers and offer a savings of up to 50 per cent on their cost to buyers.

The sale by Sony has been running since the start of this month and will go on till December 5, that is Monday. Those interested in buying any of the Sony audio products under the sale can do so through the Amazon India website or the online Sony Center.

There is, of course, a range of deals on a variety of products and deciding among these can be a real challenge. To make things easier for you, here are the best deals among the Sony Audio Days sale which you can definitely check out.

Sony TWS earbuds discount

Under the Sony Audio Days sale, several Sony in-ear headphones are available for purchase on discount. Sony WF-SP800N, for instance, the premium TWS earbuds by the company are retailing for a price of Rs 10,990, down from their original price of Rs 18,990. That is a straight up saving of Rs 8,000 for buyers during the sale.

Note that Amazon has also put up additional offers for buyers. For instance, the top 5 spenders during the sale every day will get Rs 2,000 Amazon Pay voucher. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI options on both Amazon India and Sony Center.

As for the products, other TWS earbuds are also on sale with similar discounts as the Sony WF-SP800N. Sony WF-1000XM3 are retailing for Rs 9,990, down from a price of Rs 19,990, marking a Rs 10,000 discount. On the more pocket friendly end, Sony WF-XB700 are up for sale at Rs 6,990, down from an original price of Rs 11,990.

Sony Bluetooth headphones discount

Some wireless headphones are also on discount during the Sony Audio Days sale. The famous Sony WH-1000XM4 are retailing for Rs 24,990. That is a Rs 5,000 discount on their original price. Then there is Sony WH-XB700 headphones which is seeing a discount of Rs 1,000 on its price of Rs 9,990, meaning it will retail for Rs 8,990.

On the budget-friendly end, Sony WH-CH510 is retailing for Rs 2,990 after a Rs 2,000 discount.

Sony portable Bluetooth speaker discount

Sony's premium Bluetooth speaker - Sony SRS-RA3000, are available for a price of Rs 19,990 during the Sony Audio Days sale. This is a Rs 10,000 discount on its price of Rs 29,990. Similarly, Sony SRS-XB43 is retailing for Rs 14,990 after a Rs 7,000 discount on the speakers during the sale.

Sony SRS-XB13 is on sale with a discount of Rs 1,400, bringing its price of Rs 4,990 down to Rs 3,590.

Sony wired headphones discount

For those wanting to opt for wired headphones, Sony MDR-ZX110 on-ear headphones are retailing for Rs 891 after a Rs 99 discount. The more premium headphones like Sony MDR-ZX110AP and the in-ear Sony MDR-EX255AP are retailing for Rs 1,341 and Rs 1,791 respectively, after marginal discount of about Rs 150 and Rs 200.