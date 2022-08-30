Sony creates PlayStation Studios Mobile Division to develop high-end mobile games

Sony has formed a new independent division called PlayStation Studios Mobile Division to develop new games for mobiles. The company says the division will include members of recently acquired Savage Game Studios to create high-quality games that meet its PlayStation Games standard. Savage Game Studios does not appear to have big titles, but the company is associated with popular mobile games like Clash of Clans and Angry Birds. The studio was co-founded by gaming veterans like Michail Katkoff (Rovio, Zynga, Fun Plus, Supercell), Nadjim Adjir (Wargaming, Rovio, Gree), and Michael McManus (Wargaming, Insomniac, Kabam).

So far, Sony Interactive Entertainment -- Sony's gaming division said that the new division is already at work on an unannounced new AAA mobile live-action game service. Head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, says that acquiring Savage Game Studios is another strategic step toward producing top-quality mobile games. He added, "Our move into mobile, like our expansion into PC and live service games, strengthens our capabilities and our community and complements PlayStation Studios' purpose to make the best games that we can."

The formation and acquisition meet Sony's goal to expand its IP to PC and mobile games, as well as movies and TV series. The company has even announced that by 2025, it wants half of its games to be on PC and mobiles. Sony then said that investing in PC and mobile platforms could lead to "significant growth" in the user base as well as revenues. Sony is also working to enter the live segment of gaming that Fortnite offers. The company acquired Bungie earlier this year.

Sony says that PlayStation Studios Mobile Division comprising Savage Game Studios members will remain independent. It adds that the terms of this transaction, including the acquisition cost, are not disclosed due to contractual commitments.