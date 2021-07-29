Sony has sold 10 million PS5 consoles already, while many still wait for the availability

Sony has sold more than 10 million PlayStation 5 units since its launch in November last year. With this, the PS5 continues to be the hottest selling gaming console by Sony to date.

The new 10 million sales figure mark comes after Sony clocked around 7.8 million units as sold by March-end. After the first quarter, it took Sony around four months, until July 18, to reach the 10 million sales mark.

The gradual decline in the pace of sales can be accredited to the mid-year slump as well as the ongoing supply constraint that plagues the PlayStation 5 since its launch. While the demand for the gaming console continues to remain high globally, Sony has not been able to meet it with adequate stock.

Sony sold around 4.5 million PlayStation 5 units in one month of sales in 2020 alone. Following the bumper opening, around 3.3 million units were sold in the first quarter of 2021. The new 10 million sales mark now adds to these milestones.

The numbers make the PlayStation 5 the fastest-selling gaming console ever built by Sony. It outpaces the PlayStation 4 to the milestone by nearly a month, despite the ongoing chip shortage that restricts its supply.

Sony continues to face the supply constraint, which is not likely to go away anytime soon. As anticipation for the much-hailed gaming unit remains high throughout, periodic sales through online channels are the only way that buyers are able to get their hands on a PS5 unit.

Better put, these sales are the only way PS5 units seem to be selling at all. Though with the limited stock, most of these sales are over within a matter of minutes. We saw this with the most recent sale of the gaming console held on Amazon India earlier this week. The PS5 went out of stock within five minutes of being listed on the website.

However, the frequency of such sales has been increasing lately, and it seems like Sony has found a way to ramp up the supply despite the challenges. It remains to be seen how the company tackles the ongoing demand in time, continuing the hot sales of its much loved PlayStation 5.