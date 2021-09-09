Sony HT-S40R soundbar with wireless speakers, Dolby Audio support launched at Rs 28,990

Sony India has launched HT-S40R, a new 5.1 channel home cinema system. As a highlight, the audio system includes a soundbar with Dolby Digital Technology and wireless sub and rear speakers for an immersive cinematic surround sound experience.

The big plus here is the wireless connectivity on the home cinema system. Sony says that the HT-S40R 5.1ch soundbar will allow users to set up their home theatre system with minimum wires. This means a soundbar and a subwoofer can be connected to two rear speakers wirelessly. The soundbar can also be connected to Sony Bravia TVs wirelessly to further lessen any clutter by wires.

Sony's new audio system is able to deliver around 600W of power output and comes equipped with technologies like Dolby Digital and Dolby Audio. The 5.1ch surround sound is taken care of by the three-channel bar speaker, rear speakers and a subwoofer.

Sony has designed the HT-S40R to be sleek and compact. The soundbar measures 900 x 52 x 74.5 mm and weighs a total of 2 Kg. The subwoofer on the other hand, measures 192 x 387 x 366 mm and weighs 7.8 Kg. Sony says that the soundbar, wireless amplifier and rear speakers can be wall-mounted to fit easily even in a confined space. The subwoofer will have to be placed on a flat surface though, owing to its heavy built.

Sony's HT-S40R is ready 'to go' straight out of the box and features a host of connectivity options. These include HDMI support, USB and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and an option to connect through Optical Inputs for TVs which are not compatible with HDMI. The Bluetooth connectivity can help users stream music right from their smartphones or laptops.

The HT-S40R also comes with 4 sound modes - Cinema, Music, Standard and Auto Sound. There are two additional modes, namely Night and Voice modes. Volume can also be controlled through the subwoofer for an ideal listening experience.

The new HT-S40R home theatre system has been priced at Rs 28,990 in India. It will be available from today on all Sony Center, E-commerce portals, www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores across India.