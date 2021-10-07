Sony launches SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker with Dolby Atmos support

Sony has launched the SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker as the latest addition to its wearable speaker lineup. The company says that the new wireless neckband speaker comes as the world's first of its kind with Dolby Atmos support. The Dolby Atmos sound is delivered when the wearable speakers are paired with Sony's Bravia XR television models.

In addition, the new wireless neckband speaker also promises Sony's 360 Spatial Sound that can be controlled for optimum use through the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app. Interestingly, this app can take a photo of the user's ear and analyze their hearing characteristics by estimating the ear's 3D shape.

Other than TVs, the Sony SRS-NS7 support 360 Reality Audio music when paired to smartphones. All these features tend to enable the Sony wireless neckband speaker to deliver an immersive audio experience to the user, with tailored sound coming from every direction.

Explaining about its design, Sony says that the SRS-.NS7 speaker comes in a neckband-like design with a fabric surface and a silicone neckband, thus making it easy to clean. Sony has also attempted to make it an environment-friendly product with less than 5 per cent use of plastics in its packaging.

Since the speakers are wrapped around the wearer's neck and face upwards, Sony says that they can be used even around others without disturbing them. The audio quality is taken care of by Sony's own audio technologies and an X-Balanced speaker unit for the optimum sound pressure and reduced distortion. There is also a passive radiator that increases low-frequency response for clearer bass sound.

Sony SRS-NS7 comes with also features multiple connectivity options, even allowing users to connect two devices at the same time. There is a Play/Call button on the left for taking calls that can even switch between the connected devices as and when required.

Sony promises up to 12 hours of battery life on the SRS-NS7. At maximum volume, this life is reduced to up to 5 hours. A 10-minute quick charge provides up to 60 minutes of playtime. Sony SRS-NS7 also comes with an IPX4 splash-proof design.

The SRS-NS7 has a suggested retail price of $299.99 (roughly Rs 22,000) and is available to pre-order today at Sony Electronics, Best Buy and Amazon. They are expected to arrive in India in the coming weeks.