Sony launches the PlayStation VR 2 globally, all you need to know

Sony launched its first Virtual Reality headset in 2016 and it was seen as an attempt to redefine gaming. After all, there's no better way to play a game than by actually entering the world through a headset. To own a VR is almost every gamer's top-most priority. We're in 2023 and even though there are a couple of VR headsets available for PC gamers, PlayStation owners have been eagerly waiting for Sony's next VR for over 6 years. Their wait has finally come to an end as Sony, in a recent blog post, launched the PlayStation VR 2 and said that gamers across the globe can get their hands on the device.

PlayStation VR 2 launched by Sony

Sony, in its official blog post, wrote that they are bringing in a new generation of virtual reality gaming. "This moment has been several years in the making, and I'm thrilled that gamers can finally get their hands on PlayStation VR2," wrote Sony's CEO Jim Ryan in the blog post.

He added, "Starting today, players across the globe will get a chance to experience PS VR2, escaping into new game worlds with high fidelity visuals and unique sensations. Our teams across the company have been working closely alongside some of the industry's most talented game developers to take this next step in VR gaming — and the quality of work put into these games has been so amazing to see."

New VR games launched

Many new PS VR 2 games have also been launched. Some of these include Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Pistol Whip VR, among others.

Elaborating on how VR will change the gaming experience, the company said, "In Horizon Call of the Mountain, you'll be able to use the eye tracking feature on PS VR2 to exchange glances with the highly detailed characters you'll encounter, or feel the haptic feedback from the PS VR2 Sense controller as you plunge your character's hand into the water of a flowing river. In Resident Evil Village, the headset feedback will add a frightening new dimension as you endure terrifying moments in Dimitrescu Castle."

PlayStation VR 2 price

The VR reportedly costs USD 549.99, which is around Rs 45,000. However, this is the price of the VR overseas and the price will most likely be more for the Indian market. The company hasn't yet confirmed about the official launch in the Indian market but certain reports claimed that the PlayStation VR 2 might be available 'unofficially' in India for a price of around Rs 60,000. However, nothing has been officially announced by Sony yet and it is best to wait for an official announcement and not get too excited before that happens.