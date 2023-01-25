Sony likely to launch PS5 Pro as early as April 2023, here is all we know so far

The stunning PlayStation 5 has been around since 2021 and, as per the latest reports, a pro model of the console is in the works. Sony is reportedly working on the PS5 Pro, and according to a report by PhonAndroid, it may launch as soon as April 2023. If this turns out to be true, console gamers have a huge reason to be excited.

PS5 Pro to launch in April 2023?

Though the PS5 Pro is rumoured to be launched in April 2023, there is no official confirmation of the same and we will have to wait for Sony to make the highly-anticipated announcement. The console is also reported to feature a liquid cooling system, giving tough competition to the high-end PCs.

For the uninitiated, the liquid cooling system in a PC prevents it from overheating during gameplay sessions and thus, keeps it safe from overheating.

The PS5 is also reported to be powered by an AMD chipset. Coming to the design, there have been no reports so far but considering that the PS5 Pro version might be planning to offer liquid cooling, the design might require some significant changes.

Reports are also suggesting that the frame rate offered by the PS5 Pro could be about 120 FPS at 2160p resolution. The capacity to run games at an impressive 8K resolution might also be another feather in the cap for the PS5 Pro.

Features like advanced ray tracing, rendering techniques, and reconstruction techniques are also reported to be included in Sony's upcoming console.

However, reiterating what we said before, Sony hasn't officially confirmed any of these specs, or even the report that a PS5 Pro is reportedly in the works. Hence, we'd advise you to not get too excited before an official confirmation rolls out.

Sony's PS5 at the CES 2023

Meanwhile, at the recently-held CES 2023, Sony, during its presentation, had announced that people will now find it easier to get their hands on the PS5. PlayStation's CEO, Jim Ryan, said, "Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward." He also thanked players for being patient as the company tried to manage the demand for consoles during the 'global challenges' over the last two years.

PlayStation also announced selling over 30 million units, with December being the 'biggest month ever' for sales. Till November, the PS5 had sold 25 million units.